Shreveport police identify 3 in truck burglary on Clyde Fant

(Photo: Shreveport Police Department)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department has identified three men who allegedly broke into someone’s truck at a local casino last weekend.

According to SPD, 42-year-old Jamison Hammette, 33-year-old Robert Traylor, and 52-year-old Stacee Mitchell Roberts were caught on surveillance video entering a parking garage and breaking into a truck in the 300 block of Clyde Fant on Saturday, Jan. 25. Police say the men also stole multiple items out of the vehicle.

  • (Photo: Shreveport Police Department)
  • (Photo: Shreveport Police Department)

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the identities and arrests of the men responsible for this crime. Please contact them at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org, or via app at P3tips.

