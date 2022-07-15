SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police say they are still looking for a man wanted for a February shooting in Shreveport that injured two people.

Police say 20-year-old Detrevious D. Thompson is wanted on warrants for illegal firearm use, a felon with a firearm, and aggravated battery in connection with a shooting in the 2000 block of Grimmett Drive on February 22.

Two adults were wounded and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Now, police are looking for information on his whereabouts that can help lead to his arrest.

Anyone with information should contact the police at 318-673-7300 #3. Submit tips anonymously through Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373. A cash reward is offered for information leading to Thompson’s arrest.