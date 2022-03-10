SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are looking for two women they say are responsible for a battery that left the victim seriously injured.

Police say 29-year-old Jacqueline Duncan and 19-year-old Kealay Duncan are wanted in connection with a battery on February 12 in which the victim was seriously injured.

Domestic violence investigators were able to gather enough evidence to identify both Jacqueline Duncan and Kealay Duncan as suspects in the case and warrants have been issued for their arrests on a felony charge of second-degree battery.

“As always, we encourage them to surrender themselves to investigators immediately,” police said in a statement released Thursday.

In the meantime, police are asking for help from the public in finding the women, sharing a reminder that Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for information leading to their arrests. Tips can be submitted anonymously at 318-673-7373 or via the P3Tips app.