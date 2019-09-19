Live Now
First Louisiana Governor Primary Debate

Shreveport Police seek identity of theft suspect

ArkLaTex Most Wanted

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police are looking for the suspect accused of stealing from the Academy Sportings Goods store on East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.

It happened on September 12.

Police say the female suspect had been videoed taking several items from the business. Investigators are asking the public’s help to identify this suspect.

Please call Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 if you know who she is.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss