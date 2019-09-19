Shreveport Police seek identity of theft suspect

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police are looking for the suspect accused of stealing from the Academy Sportings Goods store on East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.

It happened on September 12.

Police say the female suspect had been videoed taking several items from the business. Investigators are asking the public’s help to identify this suspect.

Please call Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 if you know who she is.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.