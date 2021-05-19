Shreveport police seek to find man wanted on domestic abuse charges

Lynn Armstrong, 40, is wanted by the Shreveport Police Department for allegedly beating his partner and another person at a home on Monday, May 10. (Photo: Shreveport Police Department)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Shreveport Police Department is asking the public to help them find a man accused of beating his partner and another person at a home last week.

According to SPD, 40-year-old Lynn Armstrong is wanted for home invasion, aggravated assault with a firearm, simple battery, domestic abuse battery with child endangerment, and criminal property damage in connection with an incident that happened on Monday, May 10.

Detectives are asking anyone with information are asked to call the Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-7300. Those wishing to remain are asked to contact Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.