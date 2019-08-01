SPD looking for suspect accused of stealing truck

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police is asking for help finding a suspect they say is responsible for stealing a truck from the parking lot of a local business last month.

It happened on July 28 at the Valero gas station located at 5112 Monkhouse Drive. Police say a 2018 Chevrolet pickup truck was stolen while parked in the parking lot. Video surveillance shows the suspect walking up to the truck, and moments getting in and driving off.

Police recovered the stolen truck in the 2600 block of Silver Pines Boulevard several hours after it was initially taken.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Crimestoppers at (318) 673-7373.

