SPD looking for theft suspect caught on video

ArkLaTex Most Wanted

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police are looking for a suspect accused of stealing from a home.

Police say it happened on September 15 at a home in the 1100 block Rendall Street.

Police say the suspect is caught on video taking items from beside the victim’s home.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the identity and arrest of the person responsible for this crime. Please contact them at 318-673-7373.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss