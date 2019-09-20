SPD looking for theft suspect caught on video

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police are looking for a suspect accused of stealing from a home.

Police say it happened on September 15 at a home in the 1100 block Rendall Street.

Police say the suspect is caught on video taking items from beside the victim’s home.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the identity and arrest of the person responsible for this crime. Please contact them at 318-673-7373.

