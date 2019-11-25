SPD: Man wanted for rape, domestic battery charges, and child endangerment

1  of  2
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking the public to help them find a man wanted for rape and multiple domestic battery charges, as well as child endangerment.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, 26-year-old Garlandous Cathron is wanted for 2nd-degree rape, domestic abuse with child endangerment, domestic battery with serious bodily injury, and domestic battery 2nd offense.

Police say they received a call about Cathron on Sunday, Nov. 24 and the incident happened in the 8100 block of Pines Road.

Anyone with information about Cathron’s whereabouts is urged to contact Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org, or via their app, P3Tips.

