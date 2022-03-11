SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking the public for help in locating a man wanted for a sexual offense involving a juvenile.

According to police, 45-year-old Gregory Ward is wanted for having inappropriate sexual contact with a juvenile. A report was filed on Jan. 28 where the parent of a juvenile victim made claims that Ward had inappropriate sexual contact with the minor.

Shreveport Police Sex Crimes investigators assigned to the case were able to obtain DNA and other evidence that allegedly showed Ward having inappropriate sexual contact. Detectives got a warrant for Ward charging him with one count of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, police say.

Anyone with any information on where Ward might be is asked to call Shreveport police at 318-673-7300 #3. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.