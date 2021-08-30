SPD needs help identifying man tied to Walmart truck theft

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives want to know if you recognize a man who may be linked to a truck theft outside of a Shreveport Walmart.

The theft happened back on Aug. 9 in the 1600 block of East Bert Kouns.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, investigators were able to review surveillance video from the store security cameras and a man matching the description was seen walking into the store prior to the truck being stolen.

Anyone with information on this man’s identity is urged to contact Shreveport Police at (318) 673-7300 option #3 or Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373. You can also submit a tip using the P3Tips app. Please use report # 21-107408.