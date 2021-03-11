SPD seeks to ID man accused of stealing car in Southwood neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives have released photos to the public in hopes of getting the name of a man accused of stealing a car in Shreveport’s Southwood neighborhood.

According to Shreveport Police Department, the car theft happened on Tuesday, March 9 in the 3300 block of West Bert Kouns.

Investigators say they were able to get surveillance footage from a nearby Circle K of the man believed to have stolen a car in that area.

Detectives are asking anyone who can identify the man in the images to contact Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips. Please include tip # 21-032782 with your tip.

