SPD releases images of man accused of using counterfeit money

ArkLaTex Most Wanted

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking the public to help them identify a man who is allegedly using counterfeit bills at a local business.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, the man is a suspect in four monetary instrument abuse cases.

Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for anyone with information that will lead to the identification and arrest of the man in the images.

Contact SPD at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org, or via app at P3tips.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories