SPD releases photos in hopes to ID man accused of car burglary in Hollywood neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives have released images in hopes of identifying a man who allegedly broke into a car in Shreveport’s Hollywood neighborhood last weekend.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, the car burglary happened in the 6600 block of Linwood Avenue on Saturday, August 15. Investigators say they were able to secure store video footage of the alleged burglar near the crime scene.

If anyone can identify the man in the images, please contact Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips. Also, include CAD # 20-129193 with your tip.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.