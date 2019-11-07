SPD releases photos of E. Shreveport armed robbery suspect

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police have released surveillance images in hopes of identifying the man who robbed a business in East Shreveport on Wednesday afternoon.

Shreveport police say officers responded to reports about an armed robbery in the 7500 block of Line Avenue just after 2:40 p.m.

While at the scene, the officers were told that a man came into the business with a white towel around his face, wearing a red and black plaid hoodie and camo pants.

Police say the man was armed with a semi-auto pistol and he demanded money from the cashier, who surrendered and gave him an undisclosed amount of money.

Investigators assigned to the case were able to pull still images from surveillance cameras attached to the building.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org, or via their app, P3Tips.

