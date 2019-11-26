SPD releases video of business burglary suspect and truck

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are looking to identify the person caught on camera breaking into a Shreveport business Sunday night.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, it happened in the 8100 block of Jewella Avenue on Nov. 24.

Surveillance video shows someone exiting a black truck before walking up to the entrance of the business during closed hours.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the identity and arrest of the individual responsible for this crime.

Anyone with information can contact them at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org, or via app at P3tips.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.