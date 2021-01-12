SPD: Reward offered for name of man wanted for stealing from Walmart on E. Bert Kouns

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives with the Shreveport Police Department are asking the public to help them identify a man wanted in connection with a theft at a Walmart in the Spring Lake neighborhood last month.
According to SPD, patrol officers received a call on Dec. 19 about someone stealing from a business in the 1600 block of East Bert Kouns. When officers arrived at the Walmart, they learned a man walked into the store and stole a number of items.
SPD says the theft was caught on camera by the store’s surveillance.
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the identity and arrest of the man in the photo. Please contact them at 318-673-7373 or via app at P3tips. Please provide CAD # 20-191624 with your tip.
