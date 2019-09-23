SPD searching for murder suspect

Ricky Waffer (Courtesy: SPD)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police have identified a suspect in last week’s shooting that killed a woman.

Police say Ricky Waffer is wanted for one count of 2nd Degree Murder in connection to the murder of Princess Cooper.

Cooper was shot and killed last Wednesday night along Egan Street.

If you know where Waffer is, you’re asked to contact Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318)673-7373.

