SPD seeks ID of man tied to wallet theft at Walmart

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators need your help identifying a man who may be connected to a wallet theft at a Shreveport Walmart.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, on June 22 officers responded to the Walmart in the 1600 block of E. Bert Kouns regarding a stolen wallet. During the investigation, detectives found a photo from the surveillance cameras showing a man they believe may have taken the wallet and then used it at another location in Shreveport.

Anyone who may know this man’s identity is urged to contact Shreveport Police at (318) 673-7300 #3 or Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373. You can also submit a tip through the P3Tips app.