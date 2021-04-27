SPD seeks ID of woman linked to theft investigation

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport detectives want to know if you recognize a woman possibly linked to a theft investigation.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, the woman may be connected a case that involves a stolen credit card.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to this woman’s identity and arrest. If you know her please call (318) 673-7373 or use the P3tips app. Please include CAD# 21-049342 with your tip.