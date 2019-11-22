SPD seeks identity of Academy theft suspects

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking the public to help them identify three individuals caught on camera stealing from Academy Sports + Outdoors.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, it happened in the 200 block of E. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.

Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for anyone with information that will lead to the identification and arrest of the people responsible for this crime.

Contact SPD at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org, or via app at P3tips.

