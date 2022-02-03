SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department Domestic Violence Unit is asking the public for help in finding a man wanted on felony charges for domestic abuse.

Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the whereabouts and arrest of 32-year-old Jetravias Maddox, who is wanted on two counts of battery of a dating partner, two counts of battery of a dating partner with child endangerment, and two counts of battery of a dating partner with serious bodily injury.

When booked, SPD says there will be no bond.

Download the ArkLaTexHomepage app to keep up with the latest top stories, breaking news, weather, sports, and more!

Police are asking anyone who knows the whereabouts of this subject to call Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300, option #3. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.