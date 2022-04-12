SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking for the public to help them find the person responsible for a fatal shooting in west Shreveport early Sunday morning.

According to police, 32-year-old Darnell Jackson was shot multiple times while sitting on a porch in the 4700 block of Bernstein Ave. Jackson was pronounced dead on the scene.

Witnesses told investigators that Jackson was approached by an unknown Black male wearing dark-colored clothes and a hoodie. The suspect ran away immediately after the shooting but it is unclear which direction he fled.

Police are asking those that may have information about this shooting to contact police immediately at 318-673-7300 #3, or 318-673-6955. Contact Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers to provide an anonymous tip at 318-673-7373 or submit tips via their app, P3 Tips. Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers will pay a minimum of $2,000.00 for information leading to the identification and arrest of the person(s) responsible for this crime