SPD seeks to ID man accused of ATM & vehicle burglaries on Line Ave.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police have released images in hopes of identifying a man accused of breaking into several cars and breaking into an ATM Sunday.

According to Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers, the burglaries happened on May 17 in the 1700 block of Line Avenue. Investigators say they were able to get video footage of the man from another location.

(Photo: Shreveport Police Department)

Anyone who can identify the man in the images is asked to contact Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org, or via their app, P3Tips. Please include CAD # 20-078559 with your tip.

