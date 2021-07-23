SPD seeks to ID man accused of stealing bike from home in Cedar Grove

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives with the Shreveport Police Department have released a video to the public in hopes of getting the name of a man accused of stealing a bike from a home in late May.

According to the Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers, the theft happened in the 6400 block of Willard Avenue on Thursday, May 27. In the surveillance video, a man can be seen entering the yard of a home and taking a bicycle.

If anyone knows who the man in the video is, please contact Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300 #3. Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7300 or via their app, P3Tips. Report #21-072588.

