SPD seeks to ID man accused of stealing from Family Dollar on Mansfield Road

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives have released images to the public in hopes of getting the name of a man accused of stealing from a store in Shreveport’s Summer Grove neighborhood in early February.

According to Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers, police officers received a call on Thursday, February 4 about a man stealing from a Family Dollar in the 9400 block of Mansfield Road.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the name and arrest of the man in the image responsible for this crime. Please contact them at 318-673-7373 or via app at P3tips. Please provide CAD # 21-016946 with your tip.