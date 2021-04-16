SPD seeks to ID man accused of stealing from Family Dollar on Mansfield Road

ArkLaTex Most Wanted

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives have released images to the public in hopes of getting the name of a man accused of stealing from a store in Shreveport’s Summer Grove neighborhood in early February.

According to Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers, police officers received a call on Thursday, February 4 about a man stealing from a Family Dollar in the 9400 block of Mansfield Road.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the name and arrest of the man in the image responsible for this crime. Please contact them at 318-673-7373 or via app at P3tips. Please provide CAD # 21-016946 with your tip.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss