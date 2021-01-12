Caught on camera: Man wanted by SPD for stealing from Home Depot on E. Bert Kouns

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives have released images to the public in hopes of getting the name of a man who allegedly stole items from a store in Shreveport’s Suburban Acres neighborhood last week.
According to SPD, patrol officers received a call on Wednesday, Jan. 6 about someone committing theft at a business in the 100 block of East Bert Kouns. When officers arrived at Home Depot, they learned a man walked into the store and stole a number of items.
Police say the entire theft was caught on camera with the store’s surveillance.
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the identity and arrest of the person responsible for this crime. Please contact them at 318-673-7373 or via app at P3tips. Please provide CAD # 21-002598 with your tip.
