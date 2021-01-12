Caught on camera: Man wanted by SPD for stealing from Home Depot on E. Bert Kouns

ArkLaTex Most Wanted

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPD releases images to the public in hopes to get the name of a man who allegedly stole a number of items from Home Depot in the 100 block of E. Bert Kouns on Wednesday, Jan.6. (Photo: Shreveport Police Department/Shreveport-Caddo Crimestoppers)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives have released images to the public in hopes of getting the name of a man who allegedly stole items from a store in Shreveport’s Suburban Acres neighborhood last week.

According to SPD, patrol officers received a call on Wednesday, Jan. 6 about someone committing theft at a business in the 100 block of East Bert Kouns. When officers arrived at Home Depot, they learned a man walked into the store and stole a number of items.

Police say the entire theft was caught on camera with the store’s surveillance.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the identity and arrest of the person responsible for this crime. Please contact them at 318-673-7373 or via app at P3tips. Please provide CAD # 21-002598 with your tip.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss