SPD seeks to ID suspect in Albertsons armed robbery

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are asking the public for the name of a man who allegedly robbed a grocery store in Shreveport’s Broadmoor neighborhood Thursday.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, the armed robbery happened at Albertsons in the 100 block of Southfield Road on Feb. 20.

Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for information leading to the name and arrest of the man. Contact their organization at 318-673-7373 or via their app P3Tips.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.