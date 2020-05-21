SPD seeks to ID suspect in carjacking at Willis Knighton Federal Credit Union

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department has released a video in hopes of identifying an individual who carjacked a woman in south Shreveport Thursday evening.

According to Shreveport Police detectives, the carjacking happened in the parking lot of a Willis Knighton Federal Credit Union in the 8400 block of Mansfield Road. Investigators say they were able to get the video footage from the business.

In the video, the masked person can be seen approaching a red car as a woman reaches outside of her window. The individual then pulls an object out of their pocket and forces the victim out of her car.

Anyone who can identify the person in the video is asked to Shreveport police at 318-673-7300. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318 673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips. Please include CAD#20-081243 with the tip.

