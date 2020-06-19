SPD seeks to ID two people accused of breaking into Family Dollar in Queensborough

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives have released photos to the public in hopes of identifying two people who allegedly broke into a business Wednesday in Shreveport’s Queensborough neighborhood.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, the burglary happened in the 2700 block of Lakeshore Drive at a Family Dollar. Investigators say they were able to secure video footage of the people from the business.

Anyone who can identify the individuals in the photos is asked to contact Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org, or via their app, P3Tips. Please include CAD # 20-096584 with your tip.

