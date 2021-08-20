SPD seeks to ID woman accused of robbing Circle K on Shreveport Barksdale

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives have released images to the public in hopes of getting the name of a woman accused of robbing a convenience store in Shreveport’s Anderson Island neighborhood Friday.

According to Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers, officers responded to an armed robbery call in the 1000 block of Shreveport Barksdale Highway.

When they arrived at the scene, they learned a woman went inside Circle K and acted as if she were carrying a weapon underneath her shirt.

The clerk told police the woman used her “weapon” to demand money and she fled out the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The robber is described as wearing black scrubs, grey shoes, sunglasses, and a blue surgical mask.

Shreveport [olice are asking anyone with information on this crime or person to please call 318-673-7300, option #3. Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to contact Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips. Report #21-112019