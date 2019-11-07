SPD: Suspect sought in Cooper Road shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that happened in the Cooper Road neighborhood Wednesday night, leaving one man in critical condition.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, it happened around 9:00 p.m. in the parking lot of the Rite Way Daiquiri Store in the 1700 block of Martin Luther King Drive.

Authorities say the victim was found with a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was taken to LSU Oschner Health Shreveport with life-threatening injuries.

The victim’s name has not been released to the public and the investigation is still ongoing.

