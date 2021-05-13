SPD: Warrant issued for suspect in fatal Stoner Hill shooting

Shreveport police have identified 22-year-old Sa’Teriq Johnson as a suspect in the fatal shooting of Treveaughn Grant, 27, on April 28. A warrant has been issued for Johnson on a charge of second-degree murder. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police have identified the man they are seeking in connection with a deadly shooting in Shreveport’s Stoner Hill neighborhood in late April.

According to SPD, 22-year-old Sa’Teriq Johnson has been identified by detectives as the person they believe responsible for the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Treveaughn Grant, whose body was found in the street on Roosevelt Avenue near East Wilkinson Street late on the night of April 28. He had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead on the scene.

A warrant has been issued for Johnson charging him with one count of second-degree murder. Bond was set at $500,000.

Detectives are asking anyone with information related to Johnson’s whereabouts to contact Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300. Those wishing to remain anonymous should contact Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via the app, P3tips.

SPD says Crime Stoppers will pay a reward for information leading to Johnson’s arrest.