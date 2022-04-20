TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Texarkana are reminding the public that there is a $1,000 reward offered for information leading to the arrest of a 17-year-old wanted in a shooting in December that killed two 18-year-olds and wounded a 17-year-old.

Kevonte Collins, now 17, is still at large more than two months after police identified him as a suspect in the slayings and got a warrant charging him with capital murder in the December 13 shooting at the Oaks at Rosehill apartments. Collins was 16 at the time of the shooting.

Police had hoped releasing Collins’ name and photo would help them find him and lead to his arrest.

Investigators say Collins is believed to have immediately left the Texarkana area and fled to another city after the shooting. While it is possible Collins might have been hiding out somewhere in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, police in Texarkana say there have been sightings reported in recent weeks back in Texarkana and they are not ruling out the possibility that he has returned.

The problem, they say, is that the tips are not coming in time to do anything about them before the trail has gone cold again.

Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers is offering the maximum $1,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. Anyone with information about where he might be is asked to call police at 903-798-3116 or Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP to leave an anonymous tip.