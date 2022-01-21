Suspect identified, reward offered in fatal W. Shreveport shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police have identified a suspect in a deadly shooting early Thursday morning at a West Shreveport convenience store.

According to Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers, 27-year-old Noel Deon Garner is wanted on a warrant in connection with the fatal shooting, which happened just after midnight at the Shell station on West 70th Street at Buncombe Rd.

Police said a man standing in line behind the victim pulled his gun out of his pocket and shot him multiple times. The victim was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators worked throughout the night and were able to identify Noel Deon Garner as the suspect responsible for the murder and warrant was issued for his arrest. Detectives are asking anyone with information or the whereabouts of the suspect to contact Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300, option #3.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Caddo-Shreveport Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.