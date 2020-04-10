Suspect sought in fatal North Shreveport shooting

Demarcus Upshaw, 17, is wanted on a warrant for one count of second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Malcolm Cooper in North Shreveport on March 29, 2020. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police have identified a suspect in a deadly shooting two weeks ago in North Shreveport.

It happened back on March 29, when officers were called to the Bayou Oaks Apartments in the 2100 block of Grimmett Drive just before 11 p.m. for a report of a shooting. They arrived to find 23-year-old Malcolm Cooper suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Shreveport police say their investigators have now gathered enough evidence and information to get an arrest warrant charging 17-year-old Demarcus Upshaw with one count of second-degree murder in Cooper’s death.

Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of Demarcus Upshaw. Anyone with tips is asked to call 318-673-7373 or submit information via the app, P3Tips.

