Suspect wanted in fatal Cedar Grove shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)– Shreveport police are searching for a man after a shooting Friday evening claimed the life of a toddler and left one man injured.

According to SPD a warrant has been issued for 19-year-old Ta’Darious Upshaw. Upshaw is being charged with aggravated assault with a Firearm.

Just after 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 15, authorities responded to a shooting at Linwood Homes Apartments in the 7200 block of Bernstein Avenue. Authorities say two victims were injured after the car came under intense gunfire near the entrance of the apartment complex.

According to the evidence, investigators say 22-year-old Roderick Robinson and his juvenile daughter were struck by gunfire. Robinson was struck in the lower left leg, while the toddler was struck in the head.

Both were taken Ochsner LSU Health Hospital, where the child later died.

Upshaw’s bond has been set at $750,000.00 with additional charges as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Upshaw is urged to call (318) 673-7373 or visit P3tips.com. A reward is offered leading to the arrest of the suspect.