Suspects identified, warrants issued in murder of Ashdown man

ASHDOWN, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) — A man and a woman police were calling “persons of interest” in the murder of an Ashdown man on Tuesday are now wanted as suspects in the case – and they are believed to be armed and dangerous.

According to Ashdown police, warrants have been issued for Cheleka Johnson and Corey Garfield, each on a charge of first-degree murder in the shooting death of 48-year-old Dennis Graves.

Officers responding to reports of shots fired around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday near the Little River Memorial Hospital in Ashdown led to the discovery of Graves lying in a driveway on Byrne Street, suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was taken by Little River EMS to the Little River County Hospital to the hospital, where he later died of his wounds.

According to APD, a crime scene was located a short distance from where Graves was found and evidence was collected. The investigation led to the identification Johnson and Garfield as suspects and photos of both were released to the media Thursday in hopes of tracking them down.

Anyone with any information about where they are is asked to call Detective Zane Butler at 903-276-6370 or Little River County Dispatch at 870-898-5115.

