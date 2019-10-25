TTPD: Brothers wanted, mother arrested in theft of thousands from elderly blind man

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana Arkansas Police say they are looking for a pair of brothers wanted for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from a 78-year-old blind man with the help of their mother.

According to TAPD, 61-year-old Nelda Farrars worked for the victim and stole a number of checks from him over the course of several months, making them payable to her son Justin Smith. Police say Smith then cashed them at area banks and businesses.

“The total of the checks that we know were forged is over $7,400 – and that’s not counting the checks cashed in Arkansas,” TAPD said in a Facebook post Friday morning seeking help from the public on locating Smith and his brother, Christopher Watkins.

They say Watkins opened a credit card account in the victim’s name and racked up several charges at a local motel. Investigators say they found evidence that Watkins had the victim’s personal information, including his birthday and Social Security number, written down in his shop journal.

But that’s not all, according to TAPD’s Facebook post.

“On top of all of that, someone took out a $45,000 loan in the victim’s name back in July at a whopping 53 percent interest rate. No… That’s not a typo. 53 percent!!!!

“Nelda Farrars was arrested Thursday night in Texarkana on forgery charges and is waiting to be extradited back to Texas.

Smith is wanted for forgery and Watkins is wanted for fraudulent use or possession of identifying information.

“We’d really like to line them up with accommodations near their mother in the Bi-State Jail,” TAPD said.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to contact authorities at 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.

