TTPD identifies man wanted for thieving beers at local store

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS)– Texarkana Texas Police Department has identified the man that walked out of a local store without paying for eleven thirty-packs of beer.

Dawn Charles Jackson of Hope, Arkansas is wanted for theft.

Dawon Charles Jackson

(Photo: Texarkana Texas Police Department)

According to a TTPD Facebook post, the $250 theft would have only been a misdemeanor but the charge is being upgraded to a felony because of past theft convictions.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Jackson is urged to call 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.