Live Now
Day 2 of testimony in Trump impeachment hearings with testimony & analysis

TTPD identifies man wanted for thieving beers at local store

ArkLaTex Most Wanted
Posted: / Updated:

Dawon Charles Jackson
(Photo: Texarkana Texas Police Department)

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS)– Texarkana Texas Police Department has identified the man that walked out of a local store without paying for eleven thirty-packs of beer.

Dawn Charles Jackson of Hope, Arkansas is wanted for theft.

Dawon Charles Jackson
(Photo: Texarkana Texas Police Department)

According to a TTPD Facebook post, the $250 theft would have only been a misdemeanor but the charge is being upgraded to a felony because of past theft convictions.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Jackson is urged to call 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories