TTPD: Pastor of Texarkana church wanted, accused of child sex abuse

TEXARKANA, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Texas Police Department is asking the public to help them find a man who allegedly had sexual relations with a minor.

According to TTPD, Logan Wesley III is a pastor at a local church and he is accused of continuous sexual abuse of a young child.

“Incredibly, he has said that he has no plans on turning himself in and we’ve not been able to find him anywhere so far,” TTPD said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

During the course of the investigation, Detective Tabitha Smith learned that the sexual abuse started when the girl was only 12-years-old and continued on a regular basis for several years.

“Since these allegations came to light earlier this month, we have received word that others are now ready to come forward with their own stories about how they were also molested by Wesley.”

Detective Smith believes there may be more victims.

Anyone that has been victimized by Wesley, or knows someone who may have been victimized by him is urged to contact Detective Smith at 903-798-3116.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 911 or send TTPD a private message on Facebook.