Police seek to find hit-and-run driver who struck elderly woman with car in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Texarkana police have released images to the public in hopes of getting the name of a hit-and-run driver who struck a 68-year-old woman as she was crossing the street Friday morning.

According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, the woman was walking across Stateline Avenue a little after 9 a.m. when she was hit by a car.

TTPD says Officer Brent Hobbs actually saw what happened and jumped into action. He moved his patrol unit in the road to block traffic and ran over to check on the victim.

The officer says he saw the driver turn around and stop in the turn lane, so he focused his immediate attention on the woman. However, when he looked back up a few seconds later, the car had disappeared.

Even though the elderly woman suffered from several broken bones, cuts, and bruises, she is expected to survive her injuries.

“We don’t think that the driver was at fault in the crash itself and don’t know why they took off like that,” Texarkana Texas police said in a Facebook post Friday.

“However, when they did, it became a serious problem.”

If anyone knows who the driver of the car is, please call TTPD at 903-798-3116 or DM us here.