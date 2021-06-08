TTPD seeks to ID man accused of stealing over $1.3K worth of sunglasses at Dillards

Texarkana Texas police have released images to the public in hopes of identifying a man who allegedly stole thousands of dollars worth of sunglasses at a Dillards. (Photo: Texarkana Texas Police Department/Facebook)

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Police have released images to the public in hopes of getting the name of a man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of sunglasses from a department store in Texarkana last week.

According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, security saw the man putting several pairs of sunglasses in his backpack and they immediately confronted him because it was painfully obvious what he was doing.

Police say he managed to convince security that he was truly sorry and put three pairs of glasses back on the shelf.

Security was under the impression that the man had put all the sunglasses back and allowed him to leave the store. However, when they went back to watch the video later on, they realized he actually put six more pair in his bag than he pulled out and replaced on the shelf.

“Guess no good deed goes unpunished,” TTPD said in a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon.

If anyone knows who the man in the photos is, please contact authorities at 903-798-3116.