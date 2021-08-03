TTPD seeks to ID man accused of stealing over $800 worth of groceries at Walmart

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Detectives have released images to the public in hopes of getting the name of a man accused of stealing hundreds of dollars worth of groceries from a Walmart in Texarkana last weekend.

According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, a couple walked into the Walmart together on Saturday, July 31, and immediately split up – each picking up items throughout the store.

The couple met up a few times before the woman in the photo went back out to the car and the man went to check out the items.

Police say the man scanned all his items and tried to use a debit card but the bank sent back a “Nope. That ain’t gonna work!” message. After a quick look around to see if anyone was watching, he decided to try to play it cool and hope that no one noticed.

The man allegedly gathered up all the bags and started walking towards the door when an employee spotted him and tried to stop him. He took off running with his hands still loaded down with all the stuff and jumped into a white Nissan Juke with paper tags where the woman was waiting and off they went into the night.

TTPD says they have the name of the woman, but they are still trying to get the man’s identity. If anyone recognizes him, please give us a call at 903-798-3116.