Two men caught on camera stuffing their pants with items from Texarkana lingerie store

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Police need your help tracking down two men who were caught on camera stuffing their pants with items from a lingerie store in Texarkana.

According to the Texarkana, Texas Police Department, theft warrants have been issued for James Duppstadt and Joel Maris after they allegedly stole $550 in merchandise during two recent trips to Cindie’s in the 4500 block of N State Line Ave.

In each instance, Duppstadt and Maris would wait until the employee was helping someone and then start shoving merchandise in their pants. The thefts were only noticed after the men had left the store and an employee found empty boxes hidden on the shelves.

TTPD detectives said Maris went to the counter and paid for a small purchase before he left the store, all the while having stolen items hidden in his pants. He had them scan his rewards card so he could get credit for the purchase and all his personal information was attached to the rewards card.

Anyone who knows where Duppstadt and Maris may be is urged to call TTPD at 903-798-3116.