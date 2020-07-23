U.S. Marshals raise reward for Arkansas man accused of killing girlfriend and her son to $25K

Jory John Worthen, 24, is wanted for two counts of capital murder in the double homicide murder of 20-year-old Alyssa Cannon and her 4-year-old son, Braydon Ponder (Photo: United States Marshals)

WASHINGTON D.C. (KTAL/KMSS) – The U.S. Marshals are asking the public to help them find an Arkansas man who allegedly murdered his girlfriend and her 4-year-old son last year, and they are now offering a $25,000 reward for information that will lead to his arrest.

According to authorities, 24-year-old Jory John Worthen is wanted for two counts of capital murder in the double homicide murder of 20-year-old Alyssa Cannon and her 4-year-old son, Braydon Ponder.

Marshals say on July 23, 2019, Worthen allegedly killed Cannon and Ponder in their home at 1338 Ronald Drive in Camden, Arkansas. Worthen was living at the home at the time of the murders. Their bodies were discovered two days later. Authorities found Worthen’s pick-up truck at the home, but the victim’s white 2007 Honda Accord was missing. The vehicle was later found on July 22, 2019, in Seattle, Washington, in a Burger King parking lot. Worthen is now a Marshals’ 15 Most Wanted fugitive.

“Our 15 Most Wanted list is reserved for fugitives we consider the worst of the worst,” said U.S. Marshals Service Director Donald Washington.

“It is without a doubt, Jory Worthen deserves to be on that list. The U.S. Marshals and our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners will use every available resource to bring him to justice for this heinous crime.”

“We are absolutely resolute in our commitment to bringing Worthen to justice” said Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal B. Dewaine Allen of the Western District of Arkansas.

“With our state and local law enforcement partners, we will leave no stone unturned until he is behind bars.”

Worthen is described by authorities as standing 6’2 and weighs about 160 pounds. He has brown hair, hazel or brown eyes, and Worthen has multiple tattoos on the underside of both forearms, one saying “Matthew 7-6” on his right forearm. Other tattoos are on his right hand; on his chest, including one of a skull with wings; and barbed wire on his left bicep.

U.S. Marshals say is a “neat freak” and likes playing video games and drinking beer. He also smokes cigarettes, primarily Marlboros and Newports.

Anyone with information should notify the agency at the nearest U.S. Marshals office, the Communications Center at 1-877-WANTED-2, online via the web, or an app at www.usmarshals.gov/tips.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.