Wanted fugitive captured in Miller County

Lacurtis Jackson of Miller County was arrested by U.S. Marshals Friday morning after being wanted for multiple assault charges.

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man wanted for violent crimes by Texas authorities has been captured in Miller County, Arkansas.

Lacurtis Dwayne Jackson was taken into custody early Friday morning in the 2300 block of 13th Street in Texarkana by the U.S. Marshals Service led by the Western Arkansas Fugitive Task Force.

Jackson was wanted out of Tarrant County, Texas on warrants for aggravated sexual assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, which were issued for his arrest on July 25, 2019.

Jackson was taken to the Miller County Detention Center by U.S. Marshals where he awaits extradition proceedings.

The U.S. Marshals were asked to find and arrest Jackson by Texas authorities and worked with the Western Arkansas Fugitive Task Force to bring Jackson to justice.

The task force is led by the U.S. Marshals Service and made up of Arkansas State Police, Arkansas Community Corrections-SRT, Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Bentonville Police Department, Greenwood Police Department, Springdale Police Department, US State Department-DSS, Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, Union County Sheriff’s Office, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, and the Ashley County Sheriff’s Office. The mission of the Western Arkansas Fugitive Task Force is to arrest suspects wanted for violent offenses.

