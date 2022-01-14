WANTED: SPD identifies suspect in Cedar Grove homicide

22-year-old Quinton Peace is wanted on second-degree murder charges for the Dec. 21 murder of Chavez Parker. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is asking for help in looking for a man wanted for second-degree murder.

Police say they are looking for 22-year-old Quinton Peace. Peace is wanted for the Dec. 21 murder of Chavez Parker that took place at 7210 Bernstein Ave. Parker was found in a car with multiple gunshot wounds outside the Linwood Homes Apartments. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Anyone with information is urged by police to call 318-673-7300 #3. Those wishing to remain anonymous are urged to contact Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or submit a tip via their app, P3Tips.