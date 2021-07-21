Warrant issued for 2nd suspect in deadly road confrontation in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas. (KTAL/KSHV) — The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department has secured an arrest warrant for a man in the investigation of a fatal shooting in Miller County two weeks ago.

According to TAPD, 19-year-old Jacarious Johnson of Texarkana, Texas is wanted for first-degree murder and aggravated assault in the shooting death of 33-year-old Aaron Brown.

The fatal shooting happened on Saturday, July 10 in the 300 block of East 49th Street. Police say they received around 11:20 p.m. about shots being in the area and when they arrived at the scene, they found Brown and another person suffering from gunshot wounds.

Brown was taken to Saint Michaels Hospital where he died from his injuries. Investigators say the shooting was a result of a road confrontation between Burris and Brown who was headed into Whiskey River Bar with the second victim and two other friends.

Tandraniqua S. Burris, 28, of Texarkana, Texas, turned herself in TAPD detectives on Friday, July 16 after learning she was the subject of an investigation. Johnson is considered to be armed and dangerous.

If anyone has information as to where Mr. Johnson is, please contact The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department at (903)-798-3130 or Crime Stoppers at (903)-793-STOP (7867).