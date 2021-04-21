Warrant issued for Bossier City man accused of killing woman in drive-by shooting

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a man who is believed to have shot and killed a woman in Bossier City earlier this month.

According to the Bossier City Police Department, 30-year-old Demetrius McCoy is wanted for first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of 29-year-old Hannah Sheffield.

The fatal shooting happened on Saturday, April 10 at the intersection of McElroy and Evans Streets just before 8:30 p.m.

Police say McCoy fired a gun at Sheffield’s car but she was not the intended target. After being hit by gunfire, Sheffield’s car ran into a house in the 1100 block of Burchett Street.

When police arrived at the scene, Sheffield was still alive. The Bossier City Fire Department rushed her to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, where she later was pronounced dead from her injuries.

BCPD says McCoy was already incarcerated at the Bossier City jail on a drug charge and for aggravated assault related to another incident that happened on Shed Road. His bail for the murder charge is set at $1.2 million.