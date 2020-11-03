Warrant issued for Shreveport man in fatal shooting at Willow Trace Apartments

Zhane Q. Persley, 22, is wanted for second-degree murder in the death of 24-year-old Devacseya Quindennis Doyle.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An arrest warrant has been issued for a man who is believed to have shot and killed another man at an apartment complex in Shreveport’s Pines Road area nearly two weeks ago.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, 22-year-old Zhane Q. Persley is wanted for second-degree murder in the death of 24-year-old Devacseya Quindennis Doyle.

The fatal shooting happened on Saturday, October 24 just after 9:00 a.m. Shreveport police say they received a call about a shooting in the 8100 block of Pines Road and when they arrived at the Willow Trace Apartments, they found Doyle with a gunshot wound. The victim later died from his injuries.

SPD says Violent Crimes and Crime Scene Investigators were called to the scene and throughout the morning and into the late evening, investigators conducted interviews, and gathered evidence. Investigators say they were able to utilize those statements and evidence to positively identify Persley as the gunman.

Investigators searched for Persley but they were unable to find him. A warrant was procured for his arrest, and his bond is set at $500,000.

Police are asking anyone with information on Persley’s whereabouts to contact Shreveport Police immediately at 318-673-7300 #3 or 318-673-6955. Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.

Civilians should not contact or approach Persley as he is considered armed and dangerous.

